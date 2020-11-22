Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for a man near Blount Island

The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing after falling overboard near Blount Island in Jacksonville Nov. 22, 2020. The 42-year-old man worked for a commercial tugboat and was transiting from the vessel to a barge when he fell overboard not wearing a lifejacket. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing after falling overboard near Blount Island, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received notification at approximately 3 a.m., Sunday from the Tugboat Pop stating a 42-year-old man fell into the water while transiting from the vessel to a barge not wearing a lifejacket and did not resurface.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search:

  • MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Savannah
  • A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Mayport

Also searching are crews from Florida Fish and Wildlife, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and dive units.

