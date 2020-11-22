Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for a man near Blount Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing after falling overboard near Blount Island, Sunday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received notification at approximately 3 a.m., Sunday from the Tugboat Pop stating a 42-year-old man fell into the water while transiting from the vessel to a barge not wearing a lifejacket and did not resurface.
Coast Guard assets involved in the search:
- MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Savannah
- A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Mayport
Also searching are crews from Florida Fish and Wildlife, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and dive units.
