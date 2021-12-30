Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for 2 in Cedar Key

Dec 30th, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Multiple Coast Guard air and surface assets and crews continue searching, Thursday, for two men who went missing after their vessel sank near Cedar Key.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at approximately at 11 a.m., Wednesday, reporting debris and items belonging to the vessel 31-foot vessel Dog House. Searches have been conducted between Cedar Key and west of Sea Horse Reef.

The Coast Guard crews searching are:

  • A Station Yankeetown 29-foot response boat
  • The Cutter Crocodile
  • An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules aircraft

Also searching are Florida Fish and Wildlife officers and Levi County Sheriff’s Office with marine units.

