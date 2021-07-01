Coast Guard, partner agencies search for person in water near Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard and partner agency crews are searching for a 19-year-old male in the water last seen swimming south of the Port Aransas jetties.
The swimmer was reported to have curly hair and was last seen wearing pineapple print shorts.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified by Port Aransas Police Department at approximately 11:50 a.m. of a 19-year-old male missing in the water.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist in the search. A Station Port Aransas 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew also launched to assist.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center at: 361-939-0450
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Station Port Aransas
- Port Aransas Police Department
- Port Aransas Fire Department
- City of Port Aransas Lifeguards
- Port Aransas Emergency Medical Services
- Sea Tow