Coast Guard, partner agencies search for missing man near Cape May

Dec 3rd, 2020 · 0 Comment
The Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson

Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson file photo

CAPE MAY, N.J. — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who entered the water when a 32-foot fishing vessel capsized near Cape May, Thursday afternoon.

Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center received an alert from an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon at approximately 2 p.m. Shortly afterward, a good Samaritan reported a capsized vessel in the area of the alert. The good Samaritan retrieved one person from the water and reported that another person had been aboard the capsized vessel at the time of the incident.

The Coast Guard is searching with crews aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Cape May. Also searching is the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson, a Fast Response Cutter, homeported in Cape May. A HC-130 from Air Station Elizabeth City will join the search overnight.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to reach out to Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders at (215) 271-4940.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.