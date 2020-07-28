Coast Guard, partner agencies search for missing man in Virginia Beach

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat - Medium file photo by Petty Officer 3rd. Class Mark Jones

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 67-year old man who reportedly entered the water near 86th Street in Virginia Beach Monday evening.

The Coast Guard joined the multi-agency search Monday evening after notification from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, who reported a family member saw the man enter the water but not return.

Coast Guard and partner agency crews have searched approximately 94 square miles as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Little Creek 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched to the scene and commenced searching the area through the early morning hours on Tuesday. Rescue crews are currently on-scene searching.

Also involved in the search are:

* Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder
* Virginia Marine Resource Commission
* Virginia Beach Police Department – Marine Unit
* Virginia Beach Fire Department
* Virginia Beach EMS

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center at 757-483-8567.

