Coast Guard, partner agencies search for missing diver off Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coast Guard search crews are looking for Timothy Obi, a 37-year-old male diver who went missing Saturday approximately 46 miles east of Mayport.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Jacksonville Fire department officers are conducting side-scan sonar scans of the seafloor. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers are searching with three boats and one aircraft.
The dive vessel Pole Dancer notified Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders Saturday at approximately 12:15 p.m., that a 37-year-old man went missing while diving.
A Station Mayport rescue crew and an Air Station Savannah helicopter crew launched. Naval Station Mayport-based USS Lassen assisted with the search and relaying communications to the watchstanders.
Coast Guard assets involved in the search:
MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Savannah
HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew from Air Station Clearwater
HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane aircrew from Air Station Miami
A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Mayport
Coast Guard Cutter Tarpon
Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans
An urgent marine bulletin is being broadcasted on Ch. 16