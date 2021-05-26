Coast Guard, partner agencies responding to oil spill in Steamboat Creek, Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are responding to an oil spill in Steamboat Creek, Norfolk.

As of Tuesday afternoon, approximately 300 feet of shoreline has been discovered to be impacted from a reported waste oil tank overflow incident which took place on shore.

It is unknown how much waste oil entered the water from shore, and the source is secured.

An oil spill response organization has been contracted to conduct cleanup operations in the impacted area.

A Coast Guard Sector Virginia pollution investigation team, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and the Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office are working in conjunction with local agencies to coordinate cleanup operations and assess impacts.

Clean up efforts began Tuesday afternoon and are ongoing.