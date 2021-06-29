Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to fuel spill near Stockton

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Contra Costa County Fire Department responded to reports of a gasoline spill near Stockton at Discovery Bay, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders were notified by National Response Center personnel at 10 a.m. of a gasoline spill of approximately 400 gallons at Discovery Bay Yacht Harbor.

The cause of the leak reportedly came from a fuel line at the Discovery Bay Marina that has since been shut off.

Discovery Bay Yacht Harbor personnel deployed boom and sorbent pads have been applied to the affected areas.

Sector San Francisco Incident Management Division personnel are currently investigating the cause of the spill.

There have been reports that two Canada geese were exposed to the petroleum spill.

The geese were recovered and taken to a rehabilitation facility.

Anyone with information regarding wildlife with petroleum exposure should contact Oiled Wildlife Care Network at 1-877-UCD-OWCN (1-800-823-6926).