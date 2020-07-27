Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue man in water near Fort Sumter

CHARLESTON, S.C.. — The Coast Guard along with partner agencies rescued a 30-year-old man from the water near Fort Sumter, Sunday.

A Charleston County Fire Department marine crew recovered the individual 1 mile northwest of Fort Sumter.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew located the 30-year-old man in the water with their searchlight and vectored in the fire department.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a 911 relay via Channel 16 at 09:50 p.m. from Charleston County dispatch of a 20-foot recreational boat who reported a man overboard.

Charleston County Fire Department transported the man to the Wappoo Cut Boat landing where EMS was awaiting.

“Despite challenging lighting conditions, the helicopter crew was able to visually locate the missing person and direct our partner boats to the location for a successful rescue,” said Lt. Cmdr Dan Blaich, Aircraft Commander with Coast Guard Air Station Savannah.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Sector Charleston

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah

Coast Guard Station Charleston

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

Charleston County Sheriff’s

Charleston County Fire

Charleston Police Department

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.