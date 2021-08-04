Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue man and 6 dogs

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard is responding to a fuel spill Wednesday from a grounded boat located a half mile north of Driftwood Beach, Tomales Point, left from a rescue Tuesday.
A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders Tuesday morning of a 30-foot boat grounded on the west side of Tomales Point, approximately a half mile north of Driftwood Beach.
A Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew arrived on scene and discovered a mariner aboard in distress. Marin County Fire Department personnel used a personal watercraft to reach the mariner and transferred him and six dogs to the Station Bodega Bay boat crew. The Coast Guard crew transported the man and his dogs to Bodega Bay where they were met by EMS and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and treated for concerns of hypothermia.
A fuel sheen was observed near the boat during Tuesday’s rescue and it was reported that the boat has a maximum capacity of 200 gallons of diesel aboard.
A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducted an overflight of the area Tuesday afternoon and reported the boat was in good condition with no reported sheen.
Global Diving and Salvage personnel have been contracted to conduct a vessel assessment and remove all petroleum products from the boat.