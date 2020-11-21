Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue 4 mariners in Tampa Bay

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescues four mariners from an overturned vessel under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay Nov. 20, 2020. A Hillsborough County Sheriff helicopter located the four and vessel, and the boat crew took the mariners to Harborage Marina without medical concerns. (Courtesy photo.)

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued four mariners from an overturned vessel under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay Nov. 20, 2020.  (Courtesy photo.)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued four mariners from an overturned vessel under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay Friday.

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew arrived at 10:45 p.m.,after a Hillsborough County Sheriff helicopter had located the four individuals clinging to the overturned hull, and transported the mariners to awaiting emergency services personnel at Harborage Marina.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a report of two red flares from a Tampa Bay Pilot boat south of the bridge.Five minutes later the Sector received notification from Manatee County of a 911 call reporting a vessel taking on water in the vicinity of the bridge.

“It started off as a flare sighting, then a 911 call, which diverted a Hillsborough County helicopter who spotted the mariners so we could pick them up,” said Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Alex Dominicci, the Sector’s command duty officer. “It was a great multi-agency response and was well executed.”

The four mariners had no medical concerns and the submerged vessel is located outside of the main channel.

