Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue 1, extinguish 2 boat fires near Stock Island

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Coast Guard, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Fire Rescue and a good Samaritan extinguished two vessel fires and rescued one person Wednesday near Stock Island.
Coast Guard Station Key West received notification of two sailing vessels on fire near Stock Island and launched a Station Key West 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement crew who arrived on scene along with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Key West Fire Rescue to assist. The Station Key West boat crew and KWFR put out the vessel fires.
The sole person involved in the incident was rescued from the water by a good Samaritan.
“Thanks to coordinated efforts between the command center and the station, we were able to get on scene within 11 minutes of the initial call,” said Lt. j.g. Evan Sutton, Command Duty Officer at Coast Guard Sector Key West. “Working with partner agencies as well as the boating community also contributed heavily to the successful rescue and extinguished boat fires.”
