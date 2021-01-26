Coast Guard, partner agencies recover body near Boynton Beach Inlet

MIAMI — The Coast Guard and partner agencies recovered a body Monday, after a plane crashed one mile south of the Boynton Beach Jetty.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office divers reported they found the body inside the aircraft at approximately 11 a.m.
A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday of a downed aircraft near Boynton Beach Inlet.
Coast Guard crews searched approximately 200 square miles for about 22 hours.
“Our sincere condolences go out to the family who lost their loved one,” said Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian, Sector Commander of Sector Miami. “The Coast Guard and our partner agencies who participated in this search truly hoped for a different outcome to this tragic situation.”
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement crew
- Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet 45-foot Response Boat -Medium crew
- Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber crew
- Boynton Beach Police Department officers
- Florida Fish and Wildlife officers
- Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office officers
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.