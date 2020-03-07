Coast Guard, partner agencies meet sportsman rescued in frigid conditions

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Members of the Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Resource Commission, Virginia Department of Game Inland Fisheries, Accomack County, Riverside Hospital met the survivors rescued in a joint rescue operation in January at an event in Cape Charles, Va. Saturday.

On January 19, 2020, three men were rescued after their boat capsized in Nandua Creek, Va., as a result of the joint operation between the participating agencies. It took rescue crews an hour to locate and retrieve the sportsmen. The water temperature that day was 46 degrees and the air temperature was 38 degrees. All three men were treated for hypothermia at the Riverside Hospital.

The survivors and members from the responding agencies provided statements about their efforts and the conditions that allowed them to be successfully located.

“One of the most important lessons learned from this and many other successful rescues is to always file that float with a family member so that someone knows when to expect you,” said Cmdr. Danielle Shupe, Rescue Mission Coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Virginia.”