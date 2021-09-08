Coast Guard, partner agencies manage oil clean up in Dagsboro, Del

DAGSBORO, Del. — The Coast Guard, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Environmental Protection Agency are managing clean up efforts from an oil discharge, Wednesday, at the NRG Indian River Power Plant in Dagsboro.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a National Response Center report of approximately 30,000 gallons of #2 fuel oil discharged into a secondary containment area at the facility. There is no evidence of oil impacting the waterway. The cause remains under investigation.

The facility has hired an oil spill removal organization. Coast Guard responders will remain on scene to monitor cleanup progress.

“Our priorities are the safety and wellbeing of the responders, the public, and mitigating any further environmental impact,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Higgins, Sector Delaware Bay Incident Management Division Chief.

