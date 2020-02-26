Coast Guard, partner agencies locate overdue man in Port Richey

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Coast Guard and partner agencies located a missing man in Port Richey, Wednesday.

Cole Torrent, 28, was located by a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit after he was reported overdue on a jet ski Tuesday by his friend. He was transported to Nick’s Park boat ramp where EMS was awaiting and released.

Torrent was separated from the jet ski while wearing his life jacket and swam to a home on stilts for shelter near the mouth of the Pithlachascotee River in New Port Richey.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received the initial call from the owner of the jet ski who stated his friend borrowed the ski at approximately 1 p.m. and had not returned.

“This joint effort, search and rescue case features a great message to the public on the importance of wearing a life jacket every time you set out on the water,” said Capt. Matthew Thompson, commander of Sector St. Petersburg.

Agencies involved in the search:

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Station Sand Key

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Pacso County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit

Port Richie Police Department

Port Richey Fire Department

