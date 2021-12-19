Coast Guard, partner agencies find missing person’s body in Miami River

MIAMI — Coast Guard and partner agencies found the body of a missing person, Saturday, in the Miami River.

Missing was 26-year-old Joustin Chavez.

City of Miami Fire department search crews found him in the waters north of the Rickenbacker Causeway off Brickell Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. Chavez’s sister initially reported him missing at approximately 8 p.m. Friday, after discovering he wasn’t on the charter vessel when she departed near 1800 NW 24th Ave.

“On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to Joustin’s family and friends,” said Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Delgado, search and rescue mission controller, Sector Miami.

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach, Air Station Miami, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Miami-Dade Fire department, Miami-Dade Police department, and City of Miami Fire department rescue crews searched approximately 23 hours.

