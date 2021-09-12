Coast Guard, partner agencies end search for missing 23 year-old male

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies ended their search, Sunday, for a 23-year-old male who was last seen going under the surface of the water while swimming at Dam Neck Beach, Saturday evening.
Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department recovered a body matching the description of the missing man Sunday evening.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received notification from the Virginia Beach Fire Department of the missing swimmer at 7:23 p.m. and issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast for the area.
A boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek and an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina were launched in the search. Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill, a 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat, also assisted in the search throughout the night.
Other agencies involved in the search:
- Navy Search and Rescue
- NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex
- Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department
- Navy Mobile Dive Salvage Unit
- Virginia Marine Resources Commission
- Port of Virginia Maritime Incident Response Team
- Virginia Beach Fire Department
- Virginia Beach EMS
- Virginia Beach Police Department
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.