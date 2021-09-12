Coast Guard, partner agencies end search for missing 23 year-old male

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat - Medium file photo by Petty Officer 3rd. Class Mark Jones

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies ended their search, Sunday, for a 23-year-old male who was last seen going under the surface of the water while swimming at Dam Neck Beach, Saturday evening.

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department recovered a body matching the description of the missing man Sunday evening.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received notification from the Virginia Beach Fire Department of the missing swimmer at 7:23 p.m. and issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast for the area.

A boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek and an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina were launched in the search. Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill, a 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat, also assisted in the search throughout the night.

Other agencies involved in the search:

  • Navy Search and Rescue
  • NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex
  • Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department
  • Navy Mobile Dive Salvage Unit
  • Virginia Marine Resources Commission
  • Port of Virginia Maritime Incident Response Team
  • Virginia Beach Fire Department
  • Virginia Beach EMS
  • Virginia Beach Police Department

