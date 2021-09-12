Coast Guard, partner agencies end search for missing 23 year-old male

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies ended their search, Sunday, for a 23-year-old male who was last seen going under the surface of the water while swimming at Dam Neck Beach, Saturday evening.

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department recovered a body matching the description of the missing man Sunday evening.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received notification from the Virginia Beach Fire Department of the missing swimmer at 7:23 p.m. and issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast for the area.

A boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek and an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina were launched in the search. Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill, a 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat, also assisted in the search throughout the night.

Other agencies involved in the search:

Navy Search and Rescue

NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department

Navy Mobile Dive Salvage Unit

Virginia Marine Resources Commission

Port of Virginia Maritime Incident Response Team

Virginia Beach Fire Department

Virginia Beach EMS

Virginia Beach Police Department

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.