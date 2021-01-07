left left right right

Coast Guard, partner agencies end search for man near Bear Cut

Jan 7th, 2021 · 0 Comment

Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Parrinello.

MIAMI — The Coast Guard and partner agencies have ended their search efforts for a 33-year-old male, near Bear Cut, Key Biscayne.

Florida Fish and Wildlife reported that divers located human remains near the incident site.

Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a report at approximately 7:30 p.m., Monday, of a collision between two vessels with one person in the water near Bear Cut.

The Coast Guard searched approximately three days, covering 1,200 square miles, roughly the size of Rhode Island.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends who lost their loved one,” said Capt Jo-Ann F. Burdian, Commander Coast Guard Sector Miami. “The Coast Guard and our partner agencies who participated in this search truly hoped for a different outcome to this tragic situation.”

The Coast Guard, alongside FWC, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident because a credentialed mariner was involved.

Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement crew and 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Manatee
  • Coast Guard Cutter Cochito
  • Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
  • City of Miami Fire Rescue
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife
  • Tow Boat US

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.