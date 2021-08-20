Coast Guard, partner agencies continue to support Haiti

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew members prepare to depart in support of the humanitarian efforts taking place in Haiti after a 7.2 earthquake in Great Inagua, Bahamas, Aug. 19, 2021. Aircrews from Clearwater will be sent to Haiti to replace members previously deployed to continue rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

MIAMI — Coast Guard and partner agency aircrews continue to respond to critically injured Haitian citizens by transporting them to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti, Thursday.

After several days of responding to a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti, Coast Guard aircrews returned home to Clearwater, Thursday, and more Coast Guard aircrews are returning to the response.

“We are proud, but we are also a little heartbroken,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Diglio, a rescue swimmer deployed to Haiti. “The Haitian citizens are strong, as they would ride in the helicopter calm and composed throughout the one-hour ride to the Port au Prince hospital.”

In the past 24 hours, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

  • flown 37 evolutions
  • saved more than 33 people
  • assisted more than 58 people
  • transported 49 urban disaster and relief personnel
  • transported 1,700 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

Since Sunday, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

  • flown 137 evolutions
  • saved 116 people
  • assisted 177 people
  • transported 234 urban disaster and relief personnel
  • transported 8,500 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

