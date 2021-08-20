Coast Guard, partner agencies continue to support Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard and partner agency aircrews continue to respond to critically injured Haitian citizens by transporting them to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
After several days of responding to a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti, Coast Guard aircrews returned home to Clearwater, Thursday, and more Coast Guard aircrews are returning to the response.
“We are proud, but we are also a little heartbroken,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Diglio, a rescue swimmer deployed to Haiti. “The Haitian citizens are strong, as they would ride in the helicopter calm and composed throughout the one-hour ride to the Port au Prince hospital.”
In the past 24 hours, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:
- flown 37 evolutions
- saved more than 33 people
- assisted more than 58 people
- transported 49 urban disaster and relief personnel
- transported 1,700 pounds of disaster and relief supplies
Since Sunday, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:
- flown 137 evolutions
- saved 116 people
- assisted 177 people
- transported 234 urban disaster and relief personnel
- transported 8,500 pounds of disaster and relief supplies
