Coast Guard, partner agencies continue to support Haiti

MIAMI — The Coast Guard, USAID, U.S. Southern Command and Joint Task Force-Haiti continued to have unity of effort and respond to critically injured Haitian citizens, Tuesday, by transporting them to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti.

“The Coast Guard immediately responded to the government of Haiti’s request for assistance following the tragic 7.2 magnitude earthquake just over a week ago,” said Coast Guard Seventh District Commander, Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson. “Since then, the U.S. Coast Guard saved or assisted more than 350 lives and transported more than 350 medical personnel and first responders to the areas most damaged. As the USAID-led, DOD-supported mission transitions to an extended humanitarian assistance and disaster response operation, we will begin to transition our people and aircraft to best support Joint Task Force – Haiti while meeting our other mission demands in the region. We will continue to provide agile and versatile search and rescue capability if needed. Alongside U.S. Embassy Haiti, we remain a proud partner in our whole of government approach to help the people of Haiti.”

In the past 24 hours, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

flown 14 evolutions

saved 3 people

assisted 3 people

transported 4 urban disaster and relief personnel

transported 1,800 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

Since Aug. 15, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

flown 227 evolutions

saved 219 people

assisted 145 people

transported 362 urban disaster and relief personnel

transported 13,400 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

