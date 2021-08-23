Coast Guard, partner agencies continue to support Haiti

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew members embark a Haitian citizen from an impacted area in Haiti, Aug. 18, 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14 2021. (Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew members embark a Haitian citizen from an impacted area in Haiti, Aug. 18, 2021. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

MIAMI — The Coast Guard, USAID, U.S. Southern Command and Joint Task Force-Haiti continue to have unity of effort and respond to critically injured Haitian citizens by transporting them to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti.

In the past 24 hours, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

  • flown 23 evolutions
  • saved more than 12 people
  • assisted more than 10 people
  • transported 18 urban disaster and relief personnel
  • transported 700 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

Since the magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Aug. 14, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

  • flown 196 evolutions
  • saved 206 people
  • assisted 131 people
  • transported 306 urban disaster and relief personnel
  • transported 10,200 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

