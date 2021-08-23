Coast Guard, partner agencies continue to support Haiti

MIAMI — The Coast Guard, USAID, U.S. Southern Command and Joint Task Force-Haiti continue to have unity of effort and respond to critically injured Haitian citizens by transporting them to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti.

In the past 24 hours, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

flown 23 evolutions

saved more than 12 people

assisted more than 10 people

transported 18 urban disaster and relief personnel

transported 700 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

Since the magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Aug. 14, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

flown 196 evolutions

saved 206 people

assisted 131 people

transported 306 urban disaster and relief personnel

transported 10,200 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.