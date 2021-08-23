Coast Guard, partner agencies continue to support Haiti

MIAMI — The Coast Guard, USAID, U.S. Southern Command and Joint Task Force-Haiti continue to have unity of effort and respond to critically injured Haitian citizens by transporting them to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti.
In the past 24 hours, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:
- flown 23 evolutions
- saved more than 12 people
- assisted more than 10 people
- transported 18 urban disaster and relief personnel
- transported 700 pounds of disaster and relief supplies
Since the magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Aug. 14, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:
- flown 196 evolutions
- saved 206 people
- assisted 131 people
- transported 306 urban disaster and relief personnel
- transported 10,200 pounds of disaster and relief supplies
