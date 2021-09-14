Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct mass rescue exercise off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO — Coast Guard personnel, San Diego and Los Angeles county lifeguards, harbor police, emergency response organizations and first responders conducted a mass rescue exercise off the San Diego coast Tuesday.
The purpose of the exercise was to improve coordination, communication and response techniques among the participating agencies during a mass rescue event by placing multiple individuals in the ocean at the same time.
Participants in the water posed as stranded and distressed divers, recreational boaters and surfers.
“We aim to maximize our preparedness in service to the San Diego community,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Edes, the Sector San Diego emergency management chief. “We achieve this by practicing with our exceptional local partners to improve communications and interoperability.”
The following agencies participated in the exercise:
- Coast Guard Joint Harbor Operations Center
- A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew
- A Coast Guard Station San Diego 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
- Lifeguard fire and rescue crews throughout San Diego County
- San Diego Harbor Police
- San Diego city emergency medical services personnel
- San Diego first responders
