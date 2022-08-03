Coast Guard, partner agencies assists 2 in vessel allision near McKay Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard along with partner agencies assisted two injured mariners after a vessel allision near McKay Bay, Florida, Tuesday.
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat–Medium rescue crew safely transferred the injured boaters to awaiting emergency medical personnel who took them to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstanders were notified of a 18-foot vessel hitting a concrete piling at the 41 Bridge located in McKay Bay. Station St. Petersburg and Hillsborough County Fire Department rescue crews arrived on scene to assist.
“The Coast Guard urges boaters to check the weather before navigating to ensure the weather conditions are suitable to operate the vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Jennings, Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg coxswain. “Not only should people verify the weather, it is also important for mariners to know their vessel’s limitations when operating to avoid unfortunate situations.”
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation of the incident, and the owner is coordinating with commercial salvage for the vessel.