Coast Guard participates in joint exercise off Delaware, Maryland coast

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and the Marines conducted a routine search and rescue exercise off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland, Tuesday.
The exercise simulated an aircraft incident, the need to search for and rescue crew, and respond to debris in the water.
The purpose of the exercise was first, to further interoperability and the ability to communicate quickly, coordinate resources, and collaborate to respond to emergencies. Secondly, to test and provide realistic feedback on existing policies, plans, procedures, and agreements with the Coast Guard and partner Department of Defense units within the U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District’s area of responsibility.
“Any opportunity to train with our DOD counterparts will always be a valuable one,” said Lt. Andrew Hallock, lead Coast Guard planner and controller for the exercise. “In this case, we were able to pool our resources and expertise in this simulated search and rescue case to effect a positive outcome. We learn so much from seeing how each other operates and really get a feel for our partner service’s culture in these situations, but one thing we share universally is a dedication to the preservation of life.”
“This annual search and rescue exercise allows us to join our DOD and Coast Guard counterparts in evaluation of our ability to work together and respond to a real-world incident requiring joint service response,” said Lt. Geoffrey Fries, Search and Rescue Officer assigned to the U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2. “In today’s environment, situations like this with increasing levels of complexity, having a partner like the Coast Guard, with such specialized search and rescue knowledge and experience can save lives. The coordination shown between these agencies gives us all confidence in the event of a real-world emergency. I have been thoroughly impressed with the professionalism and competency of the Coast Guard. We look forward to future operations between services.”
Some of the participating units included:
- U.S. Fleet Forces Command
- Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
- Naval Air Station Patuxent River
- 2nd Fleet Battle Watch
- Marine Aircraft Group 14
- Air Force Rescue Coordination Center
Some of the participating assets included:
- Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter
- Coast Guard Cutter Bonito, an 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat
- A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Coast Guard Station Indian River Inlet
- An MH-65 Dolphin from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City
- An MH-60 Jayhawk from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
- An HC-130J Hercules from Air Station Elizabeth City
- A Navy H-60 Seahawk helicopter
- An FA-18 Super Hornet
The previous year’s exercise took place off Cape Lookout, North Carolina coast, testing the satellite notification system, stressing internal and external communications plans, and safely recovering two simulated downed aviators using Coast Guard and Navy aircraft.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.