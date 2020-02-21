Coast Guard, other agencies to conduct search and rescue exercise near Perdido Bay

Feb 21st, 2020 · 0 Comment

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard and other agencies are scheduled to conduct a search and rescue exercise in Perdido Bay, Florida, Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The exercise will take place between the Lillian Bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway. It will include searches on land, water and air.

An incident command post will be established at the Lillian Boat Launch on Perdido Bay.


Involved in the exercise are:

  • Coast Guard Station Pensacola
  • Escambia Search and Rescue
  • Lower Alabama Search and Rescue
  • Lillian Fire Department
  • Civil Air Patrol
  • Coast Guard Auxiliary Air Patrol
  • Daphne Search and Rescue

