Coast Guard opens 2022 Art Collection display in New York

Capt. Zeita Merchant, Coast Guard Sector New York commanding officer, addresses attendees during the 2021 Coast Guard Art Program (COGAP) reception and art acceptance ceremony, July 1, at the Salmagundi Club in New York City. COGAP, celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021, is displaying 32 works by 26 artists at the exhibition. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall)

Capt. Zeita Merchant, Coast Guard Sector New York commanding officer, addresses attendees during the 2021 Coast Guard Art Program (COGAP) reception and art acceptance ceremony, July 1, at the Salmagundi Club in New York City.

NEW YORK—The Coast Guard Art Program will display 38 works of art from its 2022 Art Collection at the Salmagundi Club from July 5 through July 15, 2022, in New York, New York. The Salmagundi Club is located at 47 Fifth Avenue. The event is free, open to the public, and can be seen Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The 38 works feature the multiple missions performed by the Coast Guard, including search and rescue, law enforcement, marine environmental protection, homeland security and operational training exercises that keep the Coast Guard Semper Paratus—Always Ready.

The display will also honor deceased Coast Guard Art Program artists John Deckert, Mike Mazer and Sharon Way-Howard through a 6-piece exhibit of their work. These, along with biographical materials, commemorate the artists’ lives.

An additional 18 works from previous years’ collections will also be part of the exhibition. Twelve of the 18 additional works are by New York area artists and nine artists of the 2022 collection are from the New York metro area.

The Coast Guard Art Program uses fine art to educate diverse audiences about the Coast Guard. The art provides visual testimony to the unique contribution the service makes to the nation in its roles as a military, humanitarian and law enforcement organization.

Art from the program is exhibited at museums around the country. It is also displayed in offices of members of Congress, Cabinet secretaries, senior government officials and other Coast Guard locations nationwide.

