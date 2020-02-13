Coast Guard, Navy rescues disabled fishing vessel after alert from distress signal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coast Guard and Navy crews rescued four mariners Thursday on a disabled fishing vessel 55-miles east of Mayport.
The 37-foot fishing vessel Fish Bone notified the Coast Guard Wednesday via emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB)it had become disabled due to machinery failure.
Coast Guard 7th District Command Center watchstanders received the EPIRB distress signal at 6 p.m. and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. The Dolphin crew immediately located the Fish Bone and confirmed the mariners aboard had no medical concerns. The Navy patrol boat USS Shamal (PC-13), was in the area, diverted and put the vessel in tow until a Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew transferred the tow.
The fishing vessel and crew were towed to Morning Star Marina in Mayport.
The mariners were reported to be in good condition.
Historical Note: The USS Shamal was commissioned in 1996. After being decommissioned by the Navy in 2004 it was transferred to the Coast Guard and recommissioned as the Coast Guard Cutter Shamal (WPC-13). Shamal was transferred back to the Navy in 2011, and is once again designated PC-13.
