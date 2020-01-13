Coast Guard, Navy medevac crewmember from fishing vessel off Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam — The Coast Guard and Navy medevaced a 61-year-old crewmember from the 252-foot Taiwanese-flagged fishing vessel Sheng Hong 149 miles south of Guam, Friday.

A Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 MH-60 Seahawk helicopter aircrew successfully hoisted the man and brought him to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam in stable condition. Emergency medical personnel transferred him further to Guam Memorial Hospital. His current status is unknown.

“HSC-25’s flight surgeon, pilots, air crews and helicopters are critical to the search and rescue response for the Mariana Islands. The ability to extend our reach to almost 150 miles away from Guam to conduct a medical evacuation of a critically ill patient highlights this partnership to serve our community and mariners,” said Cmdr. Allison Cox, a Coast Guard Sector Guam search and rescue mission coordinator.

At 2:20 p.m., Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders notified Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam watchstanders of the crewmember’s ailment. JRCC Honolulu received a report from Rescue Coordination Center Taipei, stating the man’s fellow crewmembers found him in his room unconscious after attempting to contact him via the ship’s phone.

JRSC Guam watchstanders consulted with a duty flight surgeon from the CTF 76, Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 who recommended the medical evacuation as soon as possible. Watchstanders then reached out to HSC-25 to request helicopter support.

HSC-25 accepted the mission and immediately launched the Seahawk crew to avoid a night time hoist, which can complicate the evolution and increase the risk to the crew, asset and patient. Upon reaching the rendezvous point, the aircrew completed the medevac without incident and transported him to awaiting medical services.

The weather on scene was winds of 23 mph and seas up to 4 feet.

HSC-25 is the Navy’s only forward-deployed MH-60S expeditionary squadron. The squadron’s aircrews provide an armed helicopter capability for U.S. Navy Seventh and Fifth Fleets as well as detachments to various commands covering a diverse mission sets including logistics, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance.

*All dates and times in Hawaii Standard Time.