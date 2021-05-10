Coast Guard, Navy continue high seas Oceania Maritime Security Initiative Patrol

A member of the U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 104 conducts firearms training aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), April 28. Charleston is part of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI), a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard's maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operation in Oceania. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Butler)

A member of the U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 104 conducts firearms training aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), April 28.  (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Butler)

HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy continue their joint mission in the Western and Central Pacific under the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) to reduce and eliminate illegal, unregulated, unreported (IUU) fishing, combat transnational crimes, and enhance regional security, May 9.

Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), with an embarked Coast Guard law enforcement detachment from the Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team are conducting maritime law enforcement operations through the enforcement of international law and the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Convention in order to protect United States and Pacific Island Nations’ resource security and sovereignty.

The OMSI program is a Secretary of Defense program that leverages Department of Defense assets transiting the region to improve maritime security and maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting regional stability and partnerships in Oceania.

“The Charleston team is excited to work alongside the U.S. Coast Guard in conducting the OMSI mission” said Cmdr. Joseph Burgon, Charleston’s commanding officer. “The embarked U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment is a force multiplier and one of the greatest assets we have in countering illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the Indo-Pacific and strengthening regional partnerships.”

The OMSI program improves maritime security and maritime domain awareness by enabling U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement personnel to conduct maritime law enforcement operations from U.S. Navy assets.

“LEDET 104 is incredibly proud to play a part in the fight against Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing activities in the Western and Central Pacific region,” said Lt. Carlos Martinez, LEDET Officer in Charge. “Our team of highly trained Law Enforcement professionals are ready to respond to this growing threat against our global resources with our maritime partners.”

