Coast Guard, Navy, and local agencies save man from burning vessel

Dec 20th, 2020 · 0 Comment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Norfolk and Portsmouth Fire Departments coordinated to save a man from a burning vessel off of Hospital Point Sunday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center received notification at approximately 6:57 a.m. that a vessel was on fire with one person aboard, just off of Hospital Point in Portsmouth. A Navy Security boat arrived on scene and retrieved the man, who suffered minor injuries. Coast Guard Station Portsmouth and Portsmouth Fire Department launched assets and extinguished the fire.

“The rapid coordination between the Coast Guard, Navy, VMRC and Portsmouth and Norfolk Fire Departments saved a life today,” said Cmdr. Jason Ingram, Coast Guard Chief of Response for Sector Virginia. “This region’s strong partnerships are critical to keeping our community safe.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.