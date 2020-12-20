Coast Guard, Navy, and local agencies save man from burning vessel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Norfolk and Portsmouth Fire Departments coordinated to save a man from a burning vessel off of Hospital Point Sunday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center received notification at approximately 6:57 a.m. that a vessel was on fire with one person aboard, just off of Hospital Point in Portsmouth. A Navy Security boat arrived on scene and retrieved the man, who suffered minor injuries. Coast Guard Station Portsmouth and Portsmouth Fire Department launched assets and extinguished the fire.

“The rapid coordination between the Coast Guard, Navy, VMRC and Portsmouth and Norfolk Fire Departments saved a life today,” said Cmdr. Jason Ingram, Coast Guard Chief of Response for Sector Virginia. “This region’s strong partnerships are critical to keeping our community safe.”

