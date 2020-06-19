Coast Guard National Strike Force receives new commanding officer

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Coast Guard Capt. (select) Tedd Hutley relieved Capt. Mark Shepard as Commander of Coast Guard National Strike Force during a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard National Strike Force Coordination Center, Friday.

Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Commander Coast Guard Atlantic Area, presided over the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Shepard was recognized for outstanding meritorious service as Commander NSF and Commanding officer NSFCC from June 2017 to June 2020. Shepard will serve next as the Fifth District Chief of Response, overseeing search and rescue, law enforcement and pollution response operations.

Hutley has served as the division chief within the Commandant’s Office of Specialized Capabilities since August 2018. Prior to that, Hutley served as Commanding Officer of the Atlantic Strike Team in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

The NSF is comprised of nearly 275 active duty, civilian, reserve and auxiliary personnel. The NSF units include the NSFCC; the Atlantic Strike Team; the Gulf Strike Team; the Pacific Strike Team; the Coast Guard Incident Management Assistance Team; and the Public Information Assist Team.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.