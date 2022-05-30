Coast Guard names Westport, WA, 28th Coast Guard City

Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis, commander, 13th Coast Guard District, presides over an official Coast Guard City ceremony at the Westport Maritime Museum in Westport, Washington, May 28, 2022. Westport became the 28th official Coast Guard City. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Coast Guard held a ceremony Saturday for the 28th Coast Guard City at the Westport Maritime Museum in Westport, Washington.

The City of Westport was originally named an official Coast Guard City on Sept. 30, 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was rescheduled.

The museum was built in 1939 as Coast Guard Lifeboat Station Grays Harbor.

Members from the 13th Coast Guard 13th District Command Cadre, Coast Guard Sector Columbia River and Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor joined in the city’s ceremony.

Westport has a rich Coast Guard history and has shown support for the members since the establishment of the Grays Harbor Lighthouse. Each year the City hosts a dinner party for the crew members.

The Coast Guard City program was established by the United States Congress in 1998 to recognize cities where military assets of the U.S. Coast Guard are located and which demonstrate support to Coast Guard personnel stationed there. The first city so designated was Grand Haven, Michigan.

