Coast Guard MSU Huntington holds change-of-command ceremony

MSU Huntington holds change-of-command

Marine Safety Unit Huntington holds a change-of-command ceremony in Barboursville, West Virginia, July 14, 2021. Cmdr. Paul Mangini transferred command of MSU Huntington to Cmdr. William Albright. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Quinby)

NEW ORLEANS – Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Huntington held a change-of-command ceremony Wednesday in Barboursville, West Virginia.

Cmdr. Paul Mangini transferred command of MSU Huntington to Cmdr. William Albright.

As the commanding officer of MSU Huntington, Albright will be responsible for a crew of 35 active duty, reserve and civilian personnel who carry out port security, marine safety, search and rescue, and waterways management missions along with environmental response and disaster assistance operations. The unit’s area of responsibility spans 857 miles of navigable waterways throughout West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky including the Port of Huntington Tri-State.

Albright previously served as the chief of inspection at U.S. Coast Guard Activities Europe.

Mangini originally took command of MSU Huntington in 2018 and will report to Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England where he will serve as the deputy sector commander.

A change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

