Coast Guard monitors release of hazardous material near Bristol, Pa.

BRISTOL, Pa. — Coast Guard personnel from Sector Delaware Bay and other government agencies are monitoring a release of a hazardous material into Otter Creek Saturday afternoon.

An estimated 8,100 gallons of latex finishing material, a water soluble acrylic polymer solution was released with a maximum potential release of 12,000 gallons. The estimated amount released will be updated as response and recovery efforts continue, and the source of the release has been secured and is under investigation.

Coast Guard personnel are advising the public to stay away from the area where cleanup operations are underway.

Coast Guard watch standers from Sector Delaware Bay received a notification from the National Response Center at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday night reporting the release. Watch standers conducted interagency notifications and dispatched a team of pollution responders to the scene.

As efforts continue, the Coast Guard is coordinating with local and federal agencies including U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to investigate the incident. The Coast Guard has not received any calls of injured or affected wildlife.

“We are working with the responsible party and local and federal agencies to ensure a safe response effort,” said Capt. Jonathan Theel, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “We are also working with our State counterparts in Pennsylvania.”

