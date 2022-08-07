Coast Guard monitors container ship lubricant leak in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Coast Guard personnel are working with partner agencies to monitor a lubricant leak from a container ship transiting to Anchorage, Alaska, Saturday.

On Thursday evening, personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Anchorage Command Center received a notification that the 645-foot container ship Maunalei, was leaking lubricant while transiting to the Port of Alaska.

The vessel, owned by Matson, Inc., was reportedly discharging a biodegradable, environmentally acceptable lubricant at a rate of approximately six gallons per hour. Given the low toxicity of the lubricant, the strong tidal currents and the slow release rate, threats to the wildlife and resources in the region are anticipated to be minimal.

“The vessel contains perishable cargo and other supplies for distribution throughout Alaska,” said Capt. Leanne Lusk, the Captain of the Port of Anchorage. “After coordinating with federal, state and local stakeholders and balancing the risk to the supply chain with the risk to the environment, I have authorized the vessel to continue its transit into Anchorage.”

Following the offload of cargo, Matson employees have arranged for the vessel to transit to dry dock in the lower 48 to begin repairs.