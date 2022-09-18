Coast Guard monitors barge aground after collision near Plaquemine, LA

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is monitoring a barge with heavy fuel oil aground after a collision at mile marker 43.5 on the Port Allen route of the Gulf intracoastal waterway on Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received notification that two tow vessels collided, the Creole Crusader and the Jack Odom, at approximately 12:30 a.m.. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge personnel were notified and responded.

The tow vessel Creole Crusader was towing two barges containing heavy fuel oil, and the tow vessel Jack Odom was towing two empty barges and three barges of steel bars. All seven barges remain on scene, two barges were intentionally grounded to prevent flooding or pollution. A transfer of the oil is scheduled to take place Sunday.

The waterway will be closed at mile marker 43.5 to all vessel traffic until further notice.

No injuries or pollution have been reported.

