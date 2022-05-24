Coast Guard MFPU Bangor transfers command

SILVERDALE, Wash. — Cmdr. Michael J. Hunt relieved Capt. Matthew A. Michaelis as commander of Coast Guard Maritime Force Protection Unit Bangor during a change of command ceremony Friday at Naval Base Kitsap in Bangor.

Michaelis, a graduate of the Coast Guard Academy, previously served on Coast Guard Cutter Jarvis as a deck watch officer; executive officer of Coast Guard Cutter Aquidneck; commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Galveston Island; and executive officer of Coast Guard Cutter Active. He has also served at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and at the 13th Coast Guard District Headquarters in Seattle.

Michaelis, a native of Florida, will transfer to Coast Guard Pacific Area Headquarters in Alameda, California, where he will act as the Deputy Chief of Operations for shore forces.

“It was an honor to lead the premier provider of maritime force protection for safeguarding our Navy’s ballistic missile submarines,” said Michaelis. “The strength of the U.S. Coast Guard has always been the men and women who selflessly volunteer to safeguard and protect our nation and values. As I step away, I remain in awe of their professionalism, dedication and sacrifice.”

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

