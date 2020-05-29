Coast Guard MFPU Bangor hold Change of Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. — Cmdr. Matthew A. Michaelis relieved Cmdr. Thomas C. Evans as commanding officer of Coast Guard Maritime Force Protection Unit Bangor during a change of command ceremony held Friday at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor.

Rear Adm. Anthony “Jack” Vogt, commander, 13th Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony.

Evans thanked the local community for the support given to the Coast Guard, particularly during last year’s partial government shutdown.

Evans also commended the dedicated men and women of MFPU Bangor for their hard work during his tenure as commanding officer and praised their resiliency during the current COVID-19 crisis.

Evans departs MFPU to join the staff at the 13th District in Seattle.

Michaelis comes to MFPU Bangor after completing his previous assignment as the chief of enforcement at the 13th District.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition and deeply rooted in Coast Guard and Naval history. The event signifies a total transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability for the command.

