Coast Guard members rescue man from burning vehicle in Lorain

CLEVELAND — U.S. Coast Guard Station Lorain crew members rescued a 19-year-old male after a car accident occurred outside the station in Lorain, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2021.

Seaman Thomas Borden and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Hersey investigated the situation and removed the adult-male driver from the car and extinguished flames on the individual with their uniform blouses.

At approximately 12:10 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Buffalo received notification of a loss of power at Station Lorain due to a car collision at a power junction box located outside the station’s front gate.

Station Lorain personnel contacted local authorities who responded with EMS, police and fire rescue. Lorain County Fire Department extinguished the remaining fire and EMS transported the male to Mercy Hospital. He was subsequently airlifted to MetroHealth Cleveland in critical condition.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. There is no damage or injury to Coast Guard personnel or property.