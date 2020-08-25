Coast Guard member receives Silver Lifesaving medal at Air Station Houston

Aug 25th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Chief Petty Officer Phillip Johnson poses for a photo with Cmdr. Marcus Canady, commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Houston, and Senior Chief Petty Officer Christopher Musial after receiving the Coast Guard Lifesaving Medal at Coast Guard Air Station Houston in Houston, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020. The Silver Lifesaving Medal is awarded to any member of the Coast Guard who rescues, or endeavors to rescue any other person from drowning, shipwreck, or other peril of the water in waters within the United States or subject to U.S. jurisdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause)

HOUSTON — The Silver Lifesaving Medal was awarded to a Coast Guard member at Coast Guard Air Station Houston in Houston, Tuesday.

Chief Petty Officer Phillip Johnson, an aviation maintenance technician at Air Station Houston, received the medal in recognition of his rescue of a man and a one-year-old child after their kayak overturned at Big Bear Lake, California, in June 2018.

The award was presented by Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District.

