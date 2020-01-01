Coast Guard medically evacuates Queen Mary 2 cruise ship passenger

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter medically evacuated a U.S. citizen passenger from the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship Wednesday night, approximately 75 nautical miles north of San Juan.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received the medical evacuation request from the Queen Mary 2, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, for a 68-year-old man who was experiencing a medical emergency which required immediate medical attention at a local hospital.

The Queen Mary 2 was transiting to New York, approximately 268 nautical miles north of San Juan, when the incident was reported to the Coast Guard.

To shorten the distance, Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan coordinated with the Queen Mary 2 and Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen for a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to rendezvous with the cruise ship and conduct the medevac at the predetermined position.

Upon completing the rendezvous with the Queen Mary 2, the helicopter aircrew deployed their rescue swimmer aboard the cruise ship to assess the patient’s condition. The Coast Guard aircrew conducted multiple hoists to bring the patient and his wife aboard the aircraft.

Shortly thereafter, the helicopter landed at the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci airport in San Juan, where Emergency Medical Service personnel received and transported the patient and his wife to the Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital in San Juan.

“I am happy that were were able to help the patient and his partner make it safely to the hospital,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Tootle, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter flight mechanic for the medevac. “The training we complete prepared us well for this mission and for my first successful live hoist.”