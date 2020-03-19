Coast Guard medically evacuates man with lacerations near St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 31-year-old Ukrainian man from a cruise ship 20 miles west of St. Petersburg, Florida Thursday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to the call and safely transported the man to Tampa General Hospital.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a medevac request after 2 p.m. from medical personnel aboard the ship who said the man had lacerations to his arm and torso. A medical person from the ship also escorted the man to the hospital.

“From the Sector watchstanders to my flight mechanic, rescue swimmer, and co-pilot who conducted the hoist, everyone worked incredibly efficiently and with the safety of the patient and our crew in mind,” said Lt.Tyler Dewechter, helicopter pilot for the case. “I am thankful for a positive result and hopeful for a quick return to health for the individual who suffered a very severe injury today.”

