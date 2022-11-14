Coast Guard medevacs worker offshore Buras, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard medevaced a 55 year-old-male worker from a commercial fishing vessel 11 miles south of Buras, Louisiana, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 8:35 p.m. from the commercial fishing vessel Fatima Rose that a worker was having trouble breathing.
Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Venice 24-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew to medevac the boater.
The boatcrew arrived on scene, transported the worker back to Station Venice and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel.
The worker was last reported in stable condition.
