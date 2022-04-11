Coast Guard medevacs worker near Fort Morgan, Al.

Apr 11th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 27-year-old mariner Sunday approximately 5 miles South of Fort Morgan, Al.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center received a call from the motor vessel Overseas Cascade at 4 p.m. Sunday reporting a medical emergency with a crewmember. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew.

The boatcrew arrived on scene and transferred the crewmember to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.