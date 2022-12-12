Coast Guard medevacs worker from oil rig south of Port Fourchon, La

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew approaches an oil rig platform 189 miles south of Port Fouchon, Louisiana, Dec. 12, 2022. The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old-male worker after they experienced stroke like symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 60 year-old-male worker Monday from an oil rig 189 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a request at 2:21 a.m. from Bristol Search and Rescue Services to medevac a worker who was experiencing stroke like symptoms on an offshore oil rig. Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew.

The MH-60 aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the oil rig, and transferred the worker to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

The worker was last reported to be in stable condition.

