Coast Guard medevacs woman with leg injury near Mud Key

Jun 22nd, 2020
24 foot Special Purpose Craft - Shallow Water

Coast Guard 24 foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water File Photo

MIAMI — The Coast Guard medevaced a woman with a leg injury from a 13-foot pleasure craft Sunday evening near Mud Key, Florida.

A Coast Guard Station Key West 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew safely transferred the woman to awaiting emergency medical services in Sunset Key and taken to Lower Keys Medical Center for further care.

Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a phone call from a good Samaritan vessel stating a 13-foot Boston Whaler reported they ran aground and a female aboard reportedly received the injuries to her leg after being ejected from vessel. The watchstanders directed the launch of the SPC—SW boat crew to assist.


