Coast Guard medevacs woman northeast of South Padre Island

Jun 11th, 2022 · 0 Comment
33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement file photo

33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement file photo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a woman from a charter fishing vessel Friday 20 miles northeast of South Padre Island, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received notification at 6:38 p.m. from the crew aboard the charter fishing vessel Miss Mona stating a 63-year-old woman had shallow breathing and was intermittently unconscious. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The SPC–LE crew arrived on scene, took aboard the woman and family member and transferred them to emergency medical services personnel waiting at Station South Padre Island. EMS personnel transported the patient to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.