Coast Guard medevacs woman near Southwest Pass, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 67-year-old woman, Saturday, from a cruise ship approximately 95 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call, Saturday, at approximately 1:30 p.m. from the ship’s doctor that a passenger aboard the cruise ship was experiencing unexplained seizures. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the woman, portable manual ventilator, and ship’s nurse and transported them to West Jefferson Hospital in New Orleans.

The passenger was last reported in stable condition.