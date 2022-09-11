Coast Guard medevacs woman near Southwest Pass, Louisiana

Sep 11th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 67-year-old woman, Saturday, from a cruise ship approximately 95 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call, Saturday, at approximately 1:30 p.m. from the ship’s doctor that a passenger aboard the cruise ship was experiencing unexplained seizures. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the woman, portable manual ventilator, and ship’s nurse and transported them to West Jefferson Hospital in New Orleans.

The passenger was last reported in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.