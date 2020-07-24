Coast Guard medevacs woman near Neets Bay, Alaska Inbox x

Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Keegan.

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard medevaced a woman Thursday with breathing difficulties in Neets Bay, Alaska.

Coast Guard Station Ketchikan launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew with EMS personnel from South Tongass Fire Department aboard to respond. The boat crew embarked the woman and returned to Station Ketchikan where she was transferred to awaiting paramedics.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Juneau received a report at approximately 10 p.m. of a 44-year-old woman on a float house in Neets Bay who was experiencing breathing difficulties and related complications.

“In cooperation with South Tongass Fire Department we were able to respond,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Linkous, coxswain at Station Ketchikan. “It’s always great to work with other agencies while helping a local citizen.”

